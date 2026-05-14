CYBERCOM Seeks Funding Increase for AI-Driven Operations

CYBERCOM plans major AI funding surge for FY27

New investments target faster cyber threat detection and response

Command aims to expand AI tools for offensive and defensive missions

The U.S. Cyber Command is seeking an increase in artificial intelligence funding for fiscal year 2027, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

CYBERCOM’s plans to increase AI funding signal how rapidly artificial intelligence is becoming central to cyber operations and national security strategy. Continue the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21, which will include a dedicated panel on AI’s role in cybersecurity featuring leaders from CMS and USTRANSCOM. Sign up now to attend next week’s premier GovCon event.

Why Is CYBERCOM Increasing AI Spending?

CYBERCOM requested $138 million for its “AI for Cyber Operations” program in FY27, up from $5 million in FY26. Budget documents said the 2,660 percent funding increase would support cyber operators in analyzing vast datasets, detecting malicious activity and responding to threats at machine speed.

The command also aims to accelerate decision-making, enhance threat detection and strengthen offensive and defensive cyber operations. It warned that adversaries, especially China, are aggressively investing in AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics, potentially increasing risks to U.S. critical infrastructure and cyberspace operations.

What Capabilities Will the Funding Support?

The request covers intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; offensive and defensive cyber operations; and foundational AI activities. Planned investments include AI-driven analytic capabilities to enhance situational awareness and analyze large datasets, as well as automated mission planning, target development, malware analysis, intelligence exploitation, AI assurance, cloud-based generative AI models and cyber workforce training. The FY27 budget also calls for replicating AI task forces across the command to scale pilot programs.

How Is CYBERCOM Driving Its AI Strategy?

CYBERCOM established an AI task force within the Cyber National Mission Force in 2024 and plans to expand similar teams throughout the command to scale AI-enabled operations. The organization also appointed Brig. Gen. Reid Novotny as chief AI officer to oversee the effort.