DOW seal. The Department of War has promoted Patrick Weaver, Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson to senior leadership roles.
The Department of War has promoted Patrick Weaver, Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson to senior leadership and advisory roles.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
//

War Department Promotes Weaver, Radabaugh & Dobson to Senior Leadership Roles

2 mins read
  • Pentagon names Patrick Weaver deputy chief of staff
  • Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson elevated to senior advisers
  • Appointments aim to strengthen defense policy and operations

The Department of War has announced three leadership appointments intended to strengthen operational and policy support functions across the department.

What Responsibilities Will the Appointees Support?

Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez said in a statement published Thursday that Patrick Weaver has been appointed deputy chief of staff for the Department of War, while Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson will serve as senior advisers to the secretary of war.

The new leadership team members will help enhance operational effectiveness, provide strategic guidance on key policy issues and support efforts to maintain military readiness.

Who Is Patrick Weaver?

Weaver most recently served as senior adviser to the secretary of war, focusing on homeland defense, border security and Western Hemisphere affairs. He previously advised former White House Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller and worked on President Donald Trump’s 2024 transition team. Weaver also held national security and homeland security roles during the Trump administration, including positions at the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security.

Who Is Tami Radabaugh?

Aside from her new senior advisory role, Radabaugh serves as deputy assistant to the secretary for strategic engagement. Before joining the Pentagon, she founded State of Grace Media and held senior production leadership roles at FOX News and FOX Business Network, overseeing major news programming and global event coverage. Radabaugh previously worked at CBS, CNN and NBC and has extensive experience covering politics, business, military affairs and national events.

Who Is Matt Dobson?

According to the Department of War Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy leadership page, Dobson serves as deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense. In that role, he contributes to homeland defense policy efforts to strengthen national security and resilience, including support for domestic incident response initiatives.

Related Articles

Arvind Raman. The Purdue University dean has been confirmed to lead NIST and serve as under secretary of commerce.
Arvind Raman Confirmed as Commerce Under Secretary for Standards & Technology

Senate confirms Arvind Raman for the dual-hatted Commerce under secretary and NIST director role  Raman commits to advancing AI standards and manufacturing innovation The Purdue University engineering dean previously led the LASER PULSE Consortium The Senate on Monday confirmed Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering at Purdue University, as the next under secretary of commerce for standards and technology through the adoption of an executive resolution authorizing the en bloc consideration of multiple nominations on the executive calendar. Raman appeared as Calendar Number 692 in the resolution, which was approved by the Senate in a 46-45 vote.

U.S. Cyber Command seal. The U.S. Cyber Command is seeking a significant funding increase for AI-driven operations.
CYBERCOM Seeks Funding Increase for AI-Driven Operations

CYBERCOM plans major AI funding surge for FY27 New investments target faster cyber threat detection and response Command aims to expand AI tools for offensive and defensive missions The U.S. Cyber Command is seeking an increase in artificial intelligence funding for fiscal year 2027, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday. CYBERCOM’s plans to increase AI funding signal how rapidly artificial intelligence is becoming central to cyber operations and national security strategy. Continue the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21, which will include a dedicated panel on AI’s role in cybersecurity featuring leaders from CMS and USTRANSCOM. Sign

ORNL logo. ORNL and ARC signed an MOU for AI-enabled defense manufacturing.
ARC, ORNL Launch AI-Enabled Defense Manufacturing Partnership to Accelerate Production at Scale

ARC, ORNL partner on AI-enabled defense manufacturing initiative Exascale Foundry aims to speed production and qualification timelines Effort targets supply chain bottlenecks in mission-critical components Autonomous Resource Corp. and Oak Ridge National Laboratory have formed a partnership to accelerate artificial intelligence-enabled manufacturing and address critical production shortfalls throughout the defense industrial base. ORNL said Wednesday the partnership, called the Exascale Foundry, combines its high-performance computing and advanced manufacturing capabilities with ARC’s distributed autonomous manufacturing platform to create a closed-loop production and qualification system for mission-critical defense components. Under a newly signed memorandum of understanding, ARC will connect seven advanced manufacturing