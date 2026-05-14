Pentagon names Patrick Weaver deputy chief of staff

Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson elevated to senior advisers

Appointments aim to strengthen defense policy and operations

The Department of War has announced three leadership appointments intended to strengthen operational and policy support functions across the department.

What Responsibilities Will the Appointees Support?

Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez said in a statement published Thursday that Patrick Weaver has been appointed deputy chief of staff for the Department of War, while Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson will serve as senior advisers to the secretary of war.

The new leadership team members will help enhance operational effectiveness, provide strategic guidance on key policy issues and support efforts to maintain military readiness.

Who Is Patrick Weaver?

Weaver most recently served as senior adviser to the secretary of war, focusing on homeland defense, border security and Western Hemisphere affairs. He previously advised former White House Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller and worked on President Donald Trump’s 2024 transition team. Weaver also held national security and homeland security roles during the Trump administration, including positions at the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security.

Who Is Tami Radabaugh?

Aside from her new senior advisory role, Radabaugh serves as deputy assistant to the secretary for strategic engagement. Before joining the Pentagon, she founded State of Grace Media and held senior production leadership roles at FOX News and FOX Business Network, overseeing major news programming and global event coverage. Radabaugh previously worked at CBS, CNN and NBC and has extensive experience covering politics, business, military affairs and national events.

Who Is Matt Dobson?

According to the Department of War Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy leadership page , Dobson serves as deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense . In that role, he contributes to homeland defense policy efforts to strengthen national security and resilience, including support for domestic incident response initiatives.