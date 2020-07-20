William Moore Named to Lead Defense Commissary Agency

William Moore, principal deputy to the U.S. Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics, has been appointed to serve as the Defense Commissary Agency's (DeCA) director and CEO. He succeeds Rear Adm. Robert Bianchi who led DeCA on an interim basis from November 2017.

William Moore, principal deputy to the U.S. Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics, has been appointed to serve as the Defense Commissary Agency's (DeCA) director and CEO. He succeeds Rear Adm. Robert Bianchi who led DeCA on an interim basis from November 2017, the Department of Defense (DoD) said Friday.

Moore will oversee operations across 236 commissaries and other facilities that provide the military with household goods, groceries and food. His oversight will cover commissary operations in 45 states, two territories and 13 countries. A workforce of over 13,000 personnel drives DeCA's operations with nearly $5 billion in sales generated annually.

Moore leads multiple aspects of the Army's logistics in his current role. He also managed logistical, programmatic, technical and human resource functions during his time as deputy chief of staff for personnel, logistics and engineering of Army Training and Doctrine Command.