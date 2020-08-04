Cyxtera Collaborates with NVIDIA to Provide AI/ML Compute Service Offering; Russell Cozart, Charlie Boyle Quoted

Russell Cozart

Cyxtera has launched its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) compute as a service offering to deliver data center platform capabilities enabling AI-powered workloads, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Launching our DGX-based AI/ML compute as a service offering reinforces our continued focus on providing enterprise customers with a rich variety of leading-edge infrastructure options across our global footprint,” said Russell Cozart, SVP of Marketing and Product Strategy for Cyxtera.

Cyxtera has utilized the NVIDIA DGX A100 system to provide organizations with improved agility and faster deployment and a flexible OpEx model to reduce large capital outlays and over provisioning.

The solution will simplify maneuverability of the cloud, with an enhanced infrastructure. The flexible infrastructure will leverage point-and-click provisioning through the company’s data center services exchange.

In addition, customers will also have direct access to an ecosystem of service providers and technology solutions, including storage/Storage as a Service (StaaS), interconnectivity and security. Enterprises will be able to provision NVIDIA DGX A100 systems via Cyxtera’s service exchange.

NVIDIA DGX A100 systems will provide the security and control and dedicated infrastructure as well as flexibility and agility of cloud. The NVIDIA DGX A100 offering will also enable managed service providers to focus on service delivery by eliminating large, upfront capital investments in data center infrastructure.

“Cyxtera’s AI/ML compute-as-a-service offering makes it easy to leverage the performance, flexibility and efficiency of DGX A100 in a cost-effective model, enabling more businesses to succeed in the race to deploy AI,” said Charlie Boyle, VP, General Manager of DGX Systems at NVIDIA.

