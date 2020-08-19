GSA’s Bob De Luca on Technology Transformation Service’s Automation, Identity Mgmt Efforts

GSA

Bob De Luca , acting director of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Service (TTS), has said his office is working on prototyping efforts focused on identity management and robotic process automation (RPA), Nextgov reported Tuesday .

De Luca told the publication in an interview that TTS is collaborating with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) on initiatives such as modernizing the Login.gov portal for personnel access.

He added that the GSA unit’s RPA work falls under its artificial intelligence portfolio and builds on ongoing plans to establish an RPA-focused Center of Excellence (CoE).

According to De Luca, TTS is “in a great position” and has significant modernization capacity following the expansion of the CoE program to six centers.

“People are truly the heart of this organization—of any organization—but this one in particular because they have to be able to work together to solve these problems,” he said.

“They have to be able to be deployed to those agencies and very quickly understand what's going on and where they're at, and then formulate an issue, determine how they're going to accept that problem statement and come up with their plan to help the agency get to where they need to go.”