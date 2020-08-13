NCSC Helps Federal Agencies Enact Telecom Supply Chain Restrictions; NCSC Director William Evanina Quoted

William Evanina Director NCSC

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) has launched an effort to brief federal agencies on how to protect the government supply chains against threats from Chinese companies.

NCSC said Wednesday that the center is providing classified briefings and other forms of assistance to procurement officials, chief information security officers and chief information officers over the past weeks in compliance with the fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The FY 2019 NDAA includes a provision that prohibits agencies from directly procuring telecommunications technologies and services from Huawei, ZTE, Hanghzou Hikvision, Dahua Technology and Hytera Communications.

William Evanina, director of NCSC, said the center partnered with the National Intelligence Council (NIC) within the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to drive information-sharing efforts and protect the federal supply chain.

“These unprecedented briefings underscore NCSC’s commitment to elevate supply chain security in the federal acquisition process, in keeping with the National Counterintelligence Strategy,” Evanina noted.

Federal agencies can authorize a waiver for a blacklisted company subject to NCSC’s guidance under the FY19 NDAA, according to NCSC.