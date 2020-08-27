Unanet Partners with Mesa to Simplify Business Management; Reggie Headrick, Matt Pantana Quoted

Unanet

Unanet A/E , the company’s project-based ERP software purpose-built for the architecture and engineering (A/E) sectors, partnered with Mesa Associates under a new agreement to integrate Unanet’s solution across their business, Unanet reported on Thursday .

"The Unanet team took the time to listen and understand our business, and then developed solutions that met our requirements, rather than trying to force a one-size-fits-all solution on us," said Reggie Headrick , senior vice president of Mesa Associates. "The features Unanet A/E offers, coupled with their outstanding service and support teams, will give us an ERP system that we can rely on to be a single source of truth, accurate and up-to-date.”

Under the agreement, Mesa will be able to simplify its business management and provide enhanced service to its customers. Mesa will gain access to robust reporting and analytics with real-time, interactive insights across the organization through Unanet A/E.

Mesa will also leverage Unanet A/E's mobile features including time, expense and approvals to gain efficiencies throughout their teams, enabling Mesa to perform on schedule and within budget. Unanet A/E will enable Mesa to transition from disparate systems to advance business operations.

"Mesa is a leader in its field and has delivered some of the best projects in the entire region, primarily due to its strong relationships and care it provides its customers," said Matt Pantana , SVP of Product for Unanet A/E. "Unanet A/E's mission to serve customers aligns with Mesa, and both of us are trusted advisors in our respected fields. We're thrilled to have the honor of working with Mesa."

About Unanet

