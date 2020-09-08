Air Force to Highlight Digital Transformation Effort on Virtual Event

U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) is slated to host a virtual industry day Sept. 21 to discuss the service branch's digital transformation initiative and strategy to industry and academia.

The industry day will showcase digital engineering efforts from select programs and expound how the Air Force and the U.S. Space Force will conduct business in the future, USAF said Friday. The Air Force aims to share best practices and encourage collaborations and feedback from the academia and industry via the event.

"We need to fully take advantage of digital tools and approaches to improve time and efficiency in each acquisition phase," said Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., commander at Air Force Materiel Command.

Interested participants have until Sept. 19 to register for the event via the Beta SAM website.