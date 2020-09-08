Unanet

Air Force to Highlight Digital Transformation Effort on Virtual Event

Matthew Nelson September 8, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Air Force to Highlight Digital Transformation Effort on Virtual Event
U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) is slated to host a virtual industry day Sept. 21 to discuss the service branch's digital transformation initiative and strategy to industry and academia.

The industry day will showcase digital engineering efforts from select programs and expound how the Air Force and the U.S. Space Force will conduct business in the future, USAF said Friday. The Air Force aims to share best practices and encourage collaborations and feedback from the academia and industry via the event.

"We need to fully take advantage of digital tools and approaches to improve time and efficiency in each acquisition phase," said Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., commander at Air Force Materiel Command.

Interested participants have until Sept. 19 to register for the event via the Beta SAM website.

Tags

Check Also

Vice Adm. Ross Myers

Vice Adm. Ross Myers to Lead Navy’s Fleet Cyber; Gen. Paul Nakasone Quoted

Vice Adm. Ross Myers, former deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), has been assigned to lead Fleet Cyber, a command tasked to administer the U.S. Navy's information and cyber activities. Myers leaves his USCYBERCOM post to Maj. Gen. Charles Moore who also received a promotion to lieutenant general. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved