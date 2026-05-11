Brian Hughes. The former chief of staff at NASA has been named senior director of launch operations at the agency.
NASA has appointed former chief of staff Brian Hughes as senior director of launch operations at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Photo: Photo: NASA
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NASA Names Brian Hughes Senior Launch Operations Director

2 mins read
  • Brian Hughes has assumed the role of senior director of launch operations at NASA.
  • Hughes will oversee launch operations at Kennedy Space Center and Wallops Flight Facility while supporting coordination across NASA’s spaceport infrastructure.
  • The 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will feature panel discussions about AI, commercial space relay and more.

NASA has appointed former chief of staff Brian Hughes as senior director of launch operations at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

NASA Names Brian Hughes Senior Launch Operations Director

As NASA expands launch operations and spaceport activity under new leadership, government and industry stakeholders continue to focus on the future of space missions. The 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will bring together defense, government and industry leaders to discuss commercial space relay, interoperable optical networks, AI and more. Secure your spot now!

What Will Hughes Oversee at NASA?

Hughes will oversee launch operations at KSC and WFF as he reports to NASA headquarters in Washington.

NASA said Hughes will work with government, industry and local leaders to enhance coordination among stakeholders supporting the agency’s spaceports, support the implementation of the president’s National Space Policy and increase launch cadence.

“Brian brings a unique combination of operational expertise, strategic leadership, and public service experience at the highest levels of government,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a 2026 Wash100 awardee. “His track record leading complex organizations and executing high-stakes missions makes him exceptionally well-suited to help shape the future of NASA’s launch operations as we accelerate into a new era of exploration and innovation.”

Who Is Brian Hughes?

Hughes is a U.S. Air Force veteran who most recently served as NASA’s chief of staff, helping guide agencywide priorities and decision-making. Before NASA, he was deputy national security adviser for strategic communications at the White House, where he worked on national security policy and communications.

He’s held senior positions in the Florida government, including chief administrative officer for the city of Jacksonville, CEO of the Downtown Investment Authority and chief of staff to former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

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