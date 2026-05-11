The Trump administration launches public portal for UAP records

Agencies began releasing previously undisclosed files

The review effort covers decades of UAP records

The Department of War has published a first tranche of previously undisclosed files related to unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, on a new public portal called the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, or PURSUE.

The move is part of a broader Trump administration initiative aimed at declassifying and releasing government files related to UAPs, UFOs and extraterrestrial-related investigations, the DOW said Friday, noting that the records will be published on a rolling basis.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Energy, NASA, FBI and the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, are involved in the effort.

What Prompted the UAP Transparency Initiative?

The release follows a February directive from President Donald Trump.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant departments and agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and unidentified flying objects,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

According to the DOW, reviewing decades of records requires coordination among dozens of agencies, with many materials existing only in paper form. The department noted that the archived materials largely involve unresolved cases in which the government has not reached definitive conclusions about the nature of the observed phenomena.

What Did Government Leaders Say About the Release?

Top federal government officials weighed in on the news.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation, and it’s time the American people see it for themselves,” said Secretary of War and Wash100 Award winner Pete Hegseth.

Supporting this long-term initiative, DNI and fellow Wash100 awardee Tulsi Gabbard said ODNI is coordinating intelligence declassification activities with DOW to “ensure a careful, comprehensive, and unprecedented review of our holdings.”

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, another Wash100 awardee, has also expressed support for the initiative.

“At NASA, our job is to bring the brightest minds and most advanced scientific instruments to bear, follow the data, and share what we learn,” Isaacman stated.

How Does This Build on Prior Pentagon UAP Efforts?

The release expands on earlier Pentagon transparency initiatives tied to AARO, which was established in 2022 to investigate anomalous objects observed across air, sea, space and transmedium environments.

In 2023, the DOW launched a public AARO website containing declassified videos, photos and reporting resources related to resolved UAP incidents.

That same year, the DOW and ODNI disclosed that AARO had received 274 UAP reports between August 2022 and April 2023, with some incidents involving unusual maneuverability or high-speed movement, though AARO said none posed confirmed threats to military or civilian aircraft.