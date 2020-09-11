Army to Open PNT Tech Dev’t Hub in October

PNT Capabilities

The U.S. Army plans to open a technology development hub for positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities next month to support the service branch’s efforts to reduce dependency on GPS technologies.

The Army’s PNT Modernization Office, which contains an Open Innovation Lab (OIL) will be located at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and slated to open on Oct. 8th, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

The complex will house collaborative activities with industry on electronic warfare (EW) and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) efforts.

Col. Nickolas Kioutas, program manager for PNT at the Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (IEW&S), said the service intends to “leverage whatever industry brings” to support the C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) effort.

Kioutas noted that OIL will include space for CMOSS to ensure that classified areas at the site remain secure while encouraging industry participation. The Army previously released reference architecture and standards to enable industry-driven CMOSS concept development.

The service also plans to launch a website for the modernization office on Oct. 29 and host an industry day on Nov. 17.