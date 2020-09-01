BlackBerry Limited UEM Software Achieves DoDIN Approval; John Chen Quoted

John Chen CEO - Executive Chairman BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited’s Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) software has achieved Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) approval as a Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution, the company reported on Tuesday.

"BlackBerry is extremely proud to be a partner of the United States Federal Government for over twenty years," said John Chen , executive chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "DISA is responsible for delivering world-class secure communications and collaboration tools across the DoD and BlackBerry is honored to receive approval to be on the DoDIN APL."

BlackBerry UEM is the only MDM solution on the DoDIN Approved Product List (APL). The DoDIN APL is a single consolidated list of communication and collaboration products that have completed Cybersecurity and Interoperability certification across the DoDIN.

The approval was released by the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) chief information assurance executive (CIAE). The approval adds to BlackBerry’s capabilities to provide work to the federal government. BlackBerry also recently announced that its BlackBerry Government Mobility Suite has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization .

The company’s Government Mobility Suite is a cloud-based endpoint management solution developed specifically for U.S. government agencies. The solution will protect both stored and in transit sensitive data and will allow secure browsing and access to applications behind government agency firewalls.

BlackBerry Government Mobility Suite will eliminate the need for federal agencies to own, operate and constantly recapitalize on on-premises equipment. The BlackBerry Government Solutions U.S.-based and U.S. citizen-staffed Security Operations and Compliance teams will manage the FedRAMP continuous monitoring and remediation program.

