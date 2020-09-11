NASA Issues Solicitation for Lunar Sample Collection Services; Jim Bridenstine Quoted

Jim Bridenstine Administrator NASA

NASA has released its solicitation for soil sample and materials collection services as part of the agency’s Artemis lunar exploration program.

NASA plans to enlist a company to collect 50 to 500 grams of lunar regolith or rock samples from the moon and purchase a quantity of the materials from the selected contractor.

The agency noted in the performance work statement that the contractor will be “responsible for performing all activities necessary” such as the identification of collection methods, systems certification, imaging and materials delivery.

Jim Bridenstine, administrator of NASA and a 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, said the agency plans to eventually purchase more forms of lunar resources such as ice and other elements, Reuters reported Friday.

“The bottom line is we are going to buy some lunar soil for the purpose of it demonstrating that it can be done,” he told attendees at a Secure World Foundation event.

Interested parties must submit responses to NASA’s solicitation through Oct. 9.