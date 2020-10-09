Accenture Acquires Two International Companies to Advance Technology Capabilities; Ben Morgan, Jeffrey Russell Quoted

Accenture

This week, Accenture has announced the acquisition of Zag , a SAP and cloud solutions technology firm based in New Zealand, and entered an agreement to acquire Avenai , an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services. The two international companies will add to Accenture’s growing technology portfolio.

Accenture recently acquired Zag to expand New Zealand and Australian digital transformation capabilities. The acquisition will support Accenture’s increased demand from organizations migrating to the cloud and SAP’s next generation products.

Zag has offices in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne with a team of over 200 professionals. The company is a leading SAP specialist provider that offers services including consulting, development, support, testing and cloud migration.

“By pairing Accenture’s global expertise with Zag’s local talent and insight, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their business transformation using SAP and Cloud technologies delivering more value from the new platforms. This move demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing new thinking, talent and innovation to clients across the region,” said Ben Morgan , Accenture’s New Zealand managing director.

In addition, Accenture has agreed to acquire Avenai to enhance Accenture’s capacity to drive the technology transformation taking place across the public sector in Canada. Avenai supports key aspects of business change, including strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation and organization culture transformation.

“COVID-19 is leading many Canadian organizations to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead in this new reality, and that’s why we are adding significantly to our team of experts in Ottawa,” said Jeffrey Russell , president of Accenture in Canada. “We look forward to working with the Avenai team to help our clients transform to meet the challenges of today and the future.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.