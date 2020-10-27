Accenture, NEOGOV, NASCA Release Report on State Gov’t Workforce Transformation

Workforce Transformation

A new report from Accenture, NEOGOV and the National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA) has found that state governments are prioritizing training, succession planning and performance management in their pandemic-related workforce strategies.

Accenture said Monday the report, titled “JOB ONE 2020: Transforming State Government’s Workforce for Tomorrow”, details the key areas that must be addressed to improve the adaptability and long-term viability of the public sector.

Forty-eight percent of the study's respondents reported satisfaction with their agencies’ support for employees’ career advancement, while 13 percent said training is “a good use of their time.”

The report also details courses of action that agencies can take to address workforce challenges such as developing an enterprise plan, promoting accountability, prioritizing skills refinement and implementing performance evaluations.

“Building, attracting and supporting needed skills and talent for public service are among the most important things state government leaders can do,” noted Ryan Oakes, head of Accenture’s global public sector practice.

Accenture, NASCA and NEOGOV collated data from NASCA’s 2019 and 2020 conferences as part of the study. The group also conducted a survey of 753 state and local government employees and 63 human resources directors.