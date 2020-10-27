Army Contracting Command Awards DynCorp Task Order to Support DHS COVID-19 Vaccine Trials; George Krivo Quoted

George Krivo CEO DynCorp International

The Army Contracting Command -Rock Island has awarded DynCorp International (DI) a six-month task order to provide facilities to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as the agency conducts Phase III COVID-19 vaccination clinical trial center expansion, the company reported on Tuesday. The company that began the task order on Sept. 2, 2020.

“DI understands no-fail missions, and Operation Warp Speed is the epitome of this,” said DI CEO and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, George Krivo. “We are honored to be able to support this effort.”

Under DHS’ expansion efforts, the agency will require administrative volunteer and intake facilities, examination facilities and phlebotomy and vaccination facilities at up to 20 separate locations.

DI will deliver a range of facilities, working with local medical facilities and operations and maintenance (O&M), including project planning, facilities management, electrical power, water production, sewage and waste management, HAZMAT management and security services.

“DI is honored to support the DHHS continuing efforts to test and develop a vaccine for COVID-19,” said Rob Tillery , LG4 senior vice president of Operations.

Operation Warp Speed is a public–private partnership, initiated by the federal government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The initiative will work to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines to expedite distribution, if clinical trials confirm that one of the vaccines is safe and effective.

About DynCorp International

