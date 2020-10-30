Lumen Automates DDoS Mitigation Service to Secure Applications; Chris Smith, Martha Vazquez Quoted

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies has upgraded its distributed denial of service (DDoS) Mitigation Service to increase response speed, the company reported on Tuesday. Lumen’s integrated features will help users protect web-facing assets and applications.

"Lumen is focused on developing platforms that help customers deploy and secure the applications that power 4th Industrial Revolution," said Chris Smith , vice president of global security services at Lumen. "We leverage our insights to automate detection and response at a global scale, and this allows our customers to maintain the critical web-facing assets that power their businesses."

Lumen's new DDoS capabilities have integrated Rapid Threat Defense, a Three-Tiered Scrubbing Architecture and DDoS Hyper, which will and reduce the risk of collateral damage during attacks.

Rapid Threat Defense is a software-based, automated detection and response service that will block threats and improve application security and availability. The solution has leveraged threat intelligence developed by Black Lotus Labs , which will increase application and threat visibility.

Lumen’s Three-Tiered Scrubbing Architecture is the company’s proprietary platform that will use a scrubbing approach with next-gen technology to mitigate attacks based on size and complexity. The company’s intelligent routing system will send complex attacks to the larger scrubbers to enable applications to continue to perform while under attack.

DDoS Hyper is part of the new Lumen digital buying experience, which will enable customers to order, configure and deploy DDoS mitigation services via a self-service portal quickly.

"With the recent spike in DDoS attacks, the speed of response to new attacks is more crucial than ever before," said Martha Vazquez , senior security research analyst, IDC Research. "Service providers are at a point where they need to speed up response times to stop these advanced attacks from occurring immediately. Having an automated response that can prevent bad traffic from ever reaching the customer is critical.”

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.