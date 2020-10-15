Unanet

NRL, SDA Partner to Prototype Satellite Interoperability Testbed; Derek Tournear Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers October 15, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Derek Tournear Director SDA

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has partnered with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) to develop and test a simulation tool designed to assess the interoperability of satellites that will comprise a planned space defense layer. 

“The Space Development Agency appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with NRL on this important part of the process to develop the National Defense Space Architecture,” noted Derek Tournear, director of SDA.

NRL said Wednesday the hardware-in-the-loop, software-in-the-loop (HIL/SIL) testbed will serve as a simulation tool for validating commercial satellite buses that will make up the National Defense Space Architecture’s (NDSA) Tranche 0 layer. The lab noted that the HIL/SIL capability will help government entities ensure interoperability before launch to avoid integration issues between Optical Intersatellite Link-enabled (OISL) satellites.

Aaron Chilbert, a program manager at NRL, said the lab will perform interoperability testing on various payloads as part of two contracts with the SDA.

