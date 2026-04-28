GSA's Greg Barbaccia. Barbarccia commented on Greg Hogan's appointment to lead GSA's Login.gov identity platform.
Greg Barbaccia commented on the appointment of Greg Hogan as director of the General Services Administration's Login.gov identity platform.
Photo: Executive Office of the President of the United States
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Greg Hogan Tapped to Lead GSA’s Login.gov Identity Platform

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The General Services Administration has named Greg Hogan as director of Login.gov, succeeding Hanna Kim, who left the post after two years, NextGov/FCW reported Monday.

What Will Greg Hogan Do in His New Role?

Hogan will oversee a platform that supports identity verification across federal services, including processes that rely on facial recognition. He will work with two-time Wash100 Award winner Greg Barbaccia, the GSA chief information officer and acting director of the Technology Transformation Services.

“[Hogan] will be focused on expanding the number of people and agencies successfully using Login.gov, enhancing the user experience, and improving the cost-effectiveness while continuing to meet the highest expectations for security, privacy and reliability,” Barbaccia said.

Who Is Greg Hogan?

Hogan previously served as chief information officer at the Office of Personnel Management. He was named CIO two days into President Donald Trump’s second term. He replaced Melvin Brown II, who was removed after a week in the job. After leaving OPM in September, Hogan worked within the White House’s National Design Studio. Before entering government, Hogan worked at startup Comma.ai.

What Is Login.gov?

Login.gov is the federal government’s identity verification platform used across agencies. It allows users to create a single verified account to access multiple government websites. The platform has more than 150 million users and is used by agencies to confirm identities for public-facing services. Login.gov was launched in 2017 as a shared technology service within the agency’s Technology Transformation Services. In 2023, GSA unveiled three new pathways for users to verify their identities through the platform. The agency began piloting facial matching technology in April 2024 and started offering partner agencies a new identity verification option by October.

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