Sharon McMillon. The seasoned cybersecurity leader has been named vice director of programs at DISA.
The Defense Information Systems Agency has appointed Sharon McMillon, a senior IT and cybersecurity leader, as vice director for programs within the DISA J-6 Command, Control, Communications and Computers Enterprise Directorate.
Photo: Defense Information Systems Agency / LinkedIn
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DISA Appoints Sharon McMillon as Vice Director for Programs

3 mins read

The Defense Information Systems Agency has appointed Sharon McMillon, a senior IT and cybersecurity leader, as vice director for programs within the DISA J-6 Command, Control, Communications and Computers Enterprise Directorate.

DISA Appoints Sharon McMillon as Vice Director for Programs

Several Department of War officials will speak at the 2026 Cyber Summit, where discussions will cover zero trust, artificial intelligence in cyber defense and post-quantum cryptography, as well as efforts to secure innovations for defense missions. The May 21 event will bring together government and industry leaders to address evolving cyber priorities and emerging threats. Save your seat now!

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, DISA said McMillon, a senior executive service appointee, will oversee a portfolio of programs and projects supporting DOW and its mission partners.

“I’m honored to guide this dedicated and talented team into its next chapter, where our strong foundation will be enhanced through strategic acquisition to drive innovation and deliver exceptional services to our mission partners,” McMillon said.

Table of Contents

Who Is Sharon McMillon?

McMillon is a seasoned enterprise IT and cybersecurity professional with experience managing large-scale government technology portfolios.

She most recently served as deputy chief information officer at DISA, where she advanced a proactive approach to compliance and ensured alignment with federal and DOW standards.

Earlier, she held roles as branch chief for the compliance, oversight and strategy division and as policy officer for IT policy and planning, contributing to DOW’s IT modernization efforts and DISA’s transition to an enterprisewide collaboration platform. She also served as an information system security action officer at U.S. Africa Command, where she improved privileged access management and updated the Data Transfer Exception program.

McMillon has held key leadership roles within the acquisition community and demonstrated experience in strategic planning, resource management and stakeholder engagement.

The University of Texas at Austin graduate is a recipient of the Joint Civilian Achievement Award and the DOW CIO Award for her role in DoD365-J implementation.

What Is DISA?

DISA is a combat support agency within DOW that provides enterprise IT, communications and cybersecurity services to support military operations worldwide. It operates and defends the DOW Information Network while delivering secure data and communication capabilities to leaders, warfighters and mission partners.

In January, the agency rolled out its Olympus cloud management platform for Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract holders operating on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

Lt. Gen. Paul Stanton, director of DISA and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, recently appeared before Senate lawmakers during a hearing, where he discussed the role of zero trust in network modernization and the Pentagon’s transition to a continuous, proactive cyber campaign.

DISA also issued guidance to accelerate its acquisition framework in response to DOW’s directive to speed up capability delivery and reduce bureaucratic friction.

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