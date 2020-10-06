Red Hat Launches Red Hat Accelerators to Support IT Community; Chris Wright Quoted

Chris Wright SVP

Red Hat has launched its enterprise customer advocacy program, Red Hat Accelerators , to advance the company’s customer-focused approach to its open source and enterprise product portfolio, Red Hat reported on Tuesday.

“As open source champions and community builders, Red Hat is always interested in hearing from members within its communities, and the Red Hat Accelerators community is no exception. In my experience collaborating with the Accelerators, I’ve found that substantial innovation comes from engaging real world customers and being truly receptive to their feedback,” said Chris Wright , senior vice president and chief technology officer, Red Hat.

Red Hat Accelerators was enacted by the company to form deeper and more engaging relationships with its customers. The program will offer peer-to-peer networking with Red Hat practitioners to promote learning and educate on various products, technologies and use cases.

Users will also gain access to products to develop domain expertise and build credibility. Red Hat Accelerators will support personal and professional development by expanding knowledge and skills to remain current in the industry and market.

Forrester published a report, Credible Empathetic Content Wins Over Elusive B2B Buyers , stating 87 percent of technology buyers at global enterprises said it’s important for vendors to understand their business, industry or market conditions. 82 percent stated they want vendors to understand what’s most important to their job.

The company launched Red Hat Accelerators to serve enterprise customers and create a way to share and engage with like-minded peers about IT issues, remedies and solutions. The program has also integrated a continued focus on customer advocacy. Red Hat Accelerators will leverage real-world enterprise customer experience and provide a direct line to help influence product development.

“Customers appreciate the continuous ability to share commentary on offerings and even influence products. With Accelerators, we cherish the opportunity to pull in some of the most passionate enterprise customers in their industries to the Red Hat fold,” Wright added.