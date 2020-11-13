Accenture Completes Acquisition of Avenai

Accenture

Accenture has completed the acquisition of Avenai , an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services, which will bolster Accenture’s global footprint and support customers’ missions.

The purchase will advance Accenture’s ability to drive digital modernization across the public sector in Canada as many departments and agencies embrace change, rapidly move to the cloud and improve services.

Avenai was founded in 2012, and supports key aspects of business change including strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation and organizational culture transformation.

Accenture announced the acquisition of Avenai in Oct. 2020. Avenai’s consulting team expand Accenture’s global reach to support Accenture’s clients’ goals. In regards to the acquisition, Jeffrey Russell , president of Accenture in Canada, expressed how the acquisition will support Accenture’s strategy.

“COVID-19 is leading many Canadian organizations to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead in this new reality, and that’s why we are adding significantly to our team of experts in Ottawa,” said Russell. “We look forward to working with the Avenai team to help our clients transform to meet the challenges of today and the future.”

Avenai founders Chris Brennan, Mike Scotten and Brendan Timmins will join Accenture as managing directors in its Strategy & Consulting practice.

They will continue to lead the Avenai team, as well as work with Accenture leadership across other practices to develop new business opportunities. Avenai’s employees will also join Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting practice .

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.

Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.