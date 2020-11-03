AECOM Wins Contract to Provide Design Services to Tuen Mun South Extension; Troy Rudd Quoted

Troy Rudd CEO AECOM

AECOM has been awarded the detailed planning and design consultancy contract for the Tuen Mun South Extension, Hong Kong, including a 1.5 mile extension of the West Rail Line from the existing Tuen Mun Station to a new terminus at Tuen Mun South, AECOM recently reported.

“As we execute our strategy of bringing together one integrated design organization, we will leverage our best-in-class, global transportation design capabilities to bring the full breadth of our expertise to bear on this project,” said Troy Rudd , AECOM’s chief executive officer.

AECOM will also deliver a new intermediate station A16 to the new terminus with the property development in the area. Under the contract, the company will provide development of the scheme into an engineering design, preparation of the construction program, gazette plans, project cost estimate and liaison with government departments and other stakeholders.

AECOM will collaborate with the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) Projects team to deliver the services. The company’s effort will improve local connectivity and livability for residents, and support planned housing developments.

“Over the past 5 decades, AECOM has worked in close partnership with MTR and provided strategy studies to 90 percent of Hong Kong’s rail system. We look forward to working with MTR on this latest rail transportation project which builds upon this to enhance connectivity of our communities in Hong Kong,” said Ian Chung, AECOM’s chief executive , Greater China.

