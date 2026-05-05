NRO seal. EarthDaily, ICEYE and Pixxel secured NRO contracts for commercial remote sensing data.
EarthDaily, ICEYE and Pixxel secured NRO contracts for commercial remote sensing data.
Logo: United States National Reconnaissance Office / Wikipedia
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NRO Awards New Contracts for Multi-Phenomenology Technologies

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The National Reconnaissance Office has awarded three companies contracts to expand the agency’s access to commercial remote sensing data and strengthen its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

NRO Awards New Contracts for Multi-Phenomenology Technologies

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will bring together intelligence community leaders and industry partners to discuss how emerging technologies are reshaping intelligence operations. The event will focus on priorities in data, AI, cyber and secure information-sharing, while examining modernization efforts amid evolving mission demands and budget constraints. Register now!

What Capabilities Will the Companies Provide?

The awards, issued under the Strategic Commercial Enhancements commercial solutions opening—a.k.a. SCE CSO—expand NRO’s commercial data portfolio by adding electro-optical, hyperspectral imaging and radio frequency capabilities from EarthDaily, Pixxel and ICEYE, respectively, the agency said Monday.

The combination of these data types supports a multi-phenomenology approach, enabling analysts to fuse different sensing modalities for more comprehensive and timely insights across mission areas, including national security, disaster response and environmental monitoring.

“These awards underscore the NRO’s commitment to leveraging the best of commercial innovation to stay ahead of emerging challenges,” said Pete Muend, director of the NRO’s Commercial Systems Program Office. 

How Does the CSO Model Work?

Commercial solutions openings are an alternative acquisition mechanism designed to rapidly integrate commercial technologies that meet mission requirements.

The SCE CSO model features a rolling five-year proposal window, allowing the NRO to continuously onboard new vendors, including startups and nontraditional providers, without fixed solicitation deadlines.

According to the agency, the CSO complements existing broad agency announcements by expanding contracting pathways for commercial capabilities rather than replacing them.

How Does This Build on Earlier Awards?

The latest vendor selections follow the first tranche of CSO awards announced in February, when the NRO selected HEO, SatVu and Sierra Nevada Corp. for sensing capabilities spanning infrared and radio frequency.

Additional awards are projected for late 2026, contingent upon the availability of appropriated funds, as the agency continues to diversify its multi-phenomenology architecture and close mission gaps.

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