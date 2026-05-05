Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao has appointed William “Bill” Toti, a retired U.S. Navy captain and a previous Wash100 awardee, to perform the duties of the under secretary of the Navy.

The latest leadership move at the Navy comes as the service advances major initiatives tied to maritime dominance and acquisition reform. These priorities are expected to take center stage at the 2026 Navy Summit, where experts will discuss autonomous systems and other emerging capabilities transforming naval operations. Register now!

What Did Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao Say About Toti?

In a statement published Friday on X, Cao said Toti has his “full trust and authority to drive change, increase efficiency, and accelerate decisions—so we can deliver warfighting capability, support our Sailors and Marines forward, and defend our nation every day.”

Cao took on the role of acting Navy secretary following the departure of John Phelan. Cao and Phelan are both 2026 Wash100 honorees.

Who Is Bill Toti?

Toti is a career submariner who most recently served as senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg. In this capacity, he advised Feinberg on submarine construction matters, according to USNI News.

He brings over four decades of defense experience, including 26 years of active-duty service in the Navy.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Toti previously served as CEO of Sparton and president of the integrated maritime systems sector at L3 Technologies.

He also held leadership roles at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cubic and Raytheon.