Amentum Partners with Yellow Ribbon Fund to Support Service Members; John Vollmer Quoted

Amentum has entered a long-term partnership with Yellow Ribbon Fund , a veteran service organization serving wounded, ill and injured service members, to support military members and families, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Our investment in Yellow Ribbon Fund will help enhance the lives of wounded, ill or injured service members by keeping their families together making them stronger during their life-long recovery process,” said John Vollmer , Amentum CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Amentum’s top-level sponsorship as a Champion Partner will enable Yellow Ribbon Fund to provide two apartments near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The company’s support will deliver housing to family members accompanying active-duty members or veterans undergoing long-term treatment at the medical center, and other critical near-term needs.

“This partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. We are honored to be partnered with a corporation like Amentum, which will be a foundation for us to continue to grow our impact,” said Meg Lewis, Yellow Ribbon Fund’s chief advancement officer .

Each year, Yellow Ribbon Fund serves more than 1,700 military families. In the first six months of 2020, that number increased by 20 percent. Yellow Ribbon Fund has continued to respond to the growing demand for services even though the pandemic has impacted the ability to host in-person fundraising events.

“Our nation’s strength is bolstered by the commitment of our military members and the steadfast support of their families,” added Vollmer. “Amentum is honored to partner with organizations that provide critical support to those who are serving or have served our country.”

