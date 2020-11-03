Gen. James Dickinson: Spacecom Eyes HQ Relocation, Workforce Expansion in 2021

Gen. James Dickinson Commander U.S. Space Command

Gen. James Dickinson, commander of the U.S. Space Command, has said the command seeks to expand its personnel beyond 1,000 ahead of the potential relocation of its headquarters in 2021, SpaceNews reported Monday.

Dickinson told the publication in an interview that he expects the Department of the Air Force to conclude a basing review and issue a decision on the relocation of Spacecom’s headquarters from Colorado Springs early next year. He noted that Spacecom is working to ensure that space is a “safe domain in which to operate.”

“What’s changed is that space is the sole focus of this command,” said Dickinson. “We want to maintain a peaceful presence within the space domain and hold our competitors accountable for what they’re doing.”

Spacecom will continue issuing statements condemning aggressive behavior in response to threats, he added. Dickinson received Senate confirmation to serve in his current role in August 2020.