GSA Names Payman Sadegh as New CDO; Bob De Luca Quoted

General Services Administration

Payman Sadegh has been appointed as chief data officer (CDO) with the General Services Administration (GSA), FedScoop reported on Friday. Sadegh will succeed Kris Rowley , the first appointed CDO, who left the agency for the private sector March 31 after serving a seven year tenure. In the interim, deputy chief information officer, Beth Killoran , served as acting CDO.

Sadegh joined GSA‘s IT leadership team in Oct. 2020 with more than two decades of experience. He will bring expert knowledge of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as predictive analytics and marketing analytics.

Sadegh has extensive experience and track record of delivering value through advanced analytics in several industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Internet, Retail, CPG, Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Education.

Most recently, Sadegh served as co-founder and CEO of patient engagement startup ChainSquared . Sadegh previously served as chief data scientist with Visual IQ , where he helped build new data science algorithms and solutions, including one of the first marketing attribution platforms.

He also worked to automate Visual IQ's marketing mix and develop innovative attribution methodologies for delivery of high dimensional predictive and optimization models and output at scale, and partnered with clients to ensure value delivery through use of the company’s marketing optimization platform.

Prior to his tenure with Visual IQ, Sadegh served as program manager with Sikorsky Aircraft , a Lockheed Martin Company. With the company, he advanced technology programs in aircraft health and usage data mining and analytics, and led development of algorithms for predictive modeling of aircraft maintenance based on clustering of maneuver patterns.

In Oct. 2020, Sadegh joined GSA’s Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF) 2021 class of fellows. He joined technology and industry leaders that will work to develop innovative solutions to national issues. The fellows will partner with 22 federal agencies to increase resilience.