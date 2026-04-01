Ronald Vitiello has been appointed acting deputy commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Vitiello announced his appointment on LinkedIn Tuesday.

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Who Is Ronald Vitiello?

Vitiello is a veteran homeland security leader with four decades of experience across the federal and private sectors. He spent more than 35 years with CBP, leaving the agency in 2019 before returning as a senior adviser in January 2025.

“Returning to serve the American people as a member of Trump 47 has been awesome. I’m truly honored to be supporting the Administration, the Commissioner, and leading the team at CBP. I believe to my core that CBP does more than any to protect the Homeland at our borders and beyond,” Vitiello said.

What Will Vitiello Do as CBP Acting Deputy Commissioner?

In his new role, Vitiello helps direct a workforce of over 60,000 personnel. He manages a $13 billion budget dedicated to protecting national borders and ensuring the efficient flow of legal commerce and international travel.

“In the current time-frame, we have the opportunity to do more on the border and the other operational areas than I’ve ever thought possible. We are poised to deliver on making America safe now and for generations to come,” said Vitiello.

What Are Vitiello’s Past Roles?

Before rejoining the CBP, Vitiello spent over five years at Axon as head of the Department of Homeland Security programs and strategy. He also served as director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At CBP, he held multiple leadership roles, including deputy commissioner and chief of the U.S Border Patrol.

Vitiello played a significant role in the formation of the DHS and the integration of CBP. He is also known as the only Border Patrol agent to have led both CBP and ICE.