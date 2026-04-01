The Office of Management and Budget has issued new guidance aimed at strengthening oversight, transparency and accountability in federal information technology spending.

In a March 31 memorandum, OMB Director Russell Vought outlined requirements for agencies to improve visibility into IT contracts and enhance data sharing to support more efficient procurement decisions.

How Does the Memo Increase CIO Oversight of Government IT Spending?

OMB said chief information officers at Chief Financial Officers Act agencies must be more directly involved in IT-related decisions, including reviewing and approving contracts. Beginning in May, agency CIOs are required to submit monthly reports to OMB detailing IT agreements they or their delegates approved.

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According to OMB, the reporting requirement will improve visibility into IT investments and help agencies better identify waste, fraud and misaligned spending. The requirement is set to run through October 2026.

The guidance builds on earlier efforts by Federal CIO Gregory Barbaccia, a two-time Wash100 winner, to strengthen CIO authority in acquisition processes. In a February memo, Barbaccia called out agencies that add requirements limiting competition or preventing new vendors from participating. He also called for greater engagement with technology vendors.

What Steps Are Required to Improve Federal IT Acquisition Data Sharing?

The OMB memo also directed agencies to eliminate information silos by collecting and sharing acquisition data across the government. Agencies are instructed to request vendors provide pricing and utilization data and to include contract provisions requiring such disclosures.

Agencies must compile acquisition data in machine-readable formats and share it with OMB and the General Services Administration to support governmentwide procurement decisions.

OMB said government-wide sharing of information enables more informed decisions and reduces cost burdens for federal workers and industry.