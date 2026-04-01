George Forbes has been named chief information officer at the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, bringing decades of experience in military operations, data leadership and artificial intelligence to an agency at the forefront of U.S. technology security policy.

Forbes announced the move in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. “Grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside dedicated public servants and contribute to our national mission. Excited for what lies ahead — new challenges, new collaborations, and a chance to make a meaningful impact,” the new BIS CIO wrote.

His appointment comes as BIS continues expanding its role in regulating advanced technologies, including AI and semiconductors, while strengthening supply chain protections against foreign adversaries.

What Does BIS Do?

The Bureau of Industry and Security plays a central role in safeguarding U.S. technological advantage through export controls and regulatory frameworks. The agency has advanced policies governing the global distribution of advanced computing chips and AI models, including requirements for export authorizations tied to high-end systems and safeguards to prevent diversion to adversaries.

BIS is also examining risks across emerging domains such as drone supply chains and space technologies, reflecting a broader push to secure critical technology ecosystems while maintaining collaboration with allies.

Who Is George Forbes?

Forbes brings a career that spans military service, federal leadership and private sector experience, with a consistent focus on integrating technology, data and operations.

He began his career in the U.S. Air Force as a civil engineering officer, serving in multiple operational and international assignments. During this 10-year period, he worked on infrastructure, engineering and early geospatial initiatives that informed operational planning.

After several years in the private sector, Forbes transitioned into senior leadership roles across the federal government. At the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he served as director and senior adviser to the chief data officer, where he was instrumental in scaling the agency’s data-driven programs and strengthening analytics capabilities.

He subsequently returned to the Air Force to support digital modernization efforts. During this phase, he served as director of digital operations and CIO and chief data officer for the Air Force’s operations enterprise, aligning data governance, IT systems and user needs to drive rapid mission capabilities.

Most recently, Forbes was appointed as a highly qualified expert within the Air Force’s headquarters. In this capacity, he served as a trusted adviser to senior leaders, translating advanced AI and ML technologies into mission-ready operational capabilities.

Forbes holds a master’s degree in information management systems from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech.