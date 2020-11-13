Shift5 Wins US Army OTA to Deliver Prototype Vehicle Security System; Josh Lospinoso Quoted

Army Ground Vehicle

Shift5 has been awarded a one year, $2.6 million OTA by the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to deliver a prototype vehicle security system for a critical ground vehicle platform, the company reported on Thursday.

“Shift5 is answering the call to arms about military weapon system cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Our products are currently deployed protecting commercial rail and aircraft, and this newest engagement will integrate our products onto military ground vehicle platforms,” says Josh Lospinoso, Shift5 CEO .

Under the award, Shift5 will provide unified cybersecurity prototype kits that will protect the operational technology of the Army’s Stryker combat vehicle platform . The company will develop, test and refine an enhanced vehicle security system prototype and deliver a transition-ready product.

Shift5’s support will increase the cyber survivability of the vehicle across the full lifecycle. The solution will also provide increased situational awareness about the cyber health of the fleet and resources in the event of a cyber incident.

The company secured the award by its participation in RCCTO’s inaugural Innovation Day event, held in Sept. 2019. Shift5 submitted a white paper in response to an open Broad Agency Announcement; delivered a presentation among a group of 42 companies; and was selected to quickly prototype its hardware and software to provide value to the warfighter.

About Shift5

Shift5 is a cybersecurity company based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Shift5 products defend operational technology platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyberattacks. Shift5 protects vulnerable embedded serial data buses through proprietary software and hardware products that provide capabilities such as full-packet data capture, threat hunting, intrusion detection, and incident response.