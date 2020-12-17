Constellis’ Triple Canopy Wins Spot on $15B WPS III Contract; Tim Reardon Quoted

Tim Reardon, CEO of Constellis and 2020 Wash100 Award Winner

The Department of State has awarded Triple Canopy, a Constellis company , a position on the ten-year, potential $15 billion indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) Worldwide Protective Services III (WPS III) multiple award contract. Work is scheduled to start in February 2021.

“We are truly honored to be selected by the Department of State to help secure their vital missions overseas for the next decade,” said Tim Reardon, CEO of Constellis and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “The State Department performs critically important work in high-threat regions, and we’re extraordinarily proud to be a part of their trusted team.”

Under this contract, the company will provide armed personal protective, static guard and team based emergency response security services for the State Department. The company will primarily focus on the department’s requirements in high-threat overseas locations. Constellis Triple Canopy has supported the State Department for more than 15 years.

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security enables innovation, leads to opportunity, and drives progress. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and humanitarian solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally.

Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is fiercely committed to the success of our customers and partners.