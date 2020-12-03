DISA Deploys Cloud-Based Internet Browsing Tool for Remote Employees; Angela Landress Quoted

Network Security

Angela Landress, chief of defensive cyber operations at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), said her office is working to fortify network security through efforts such as implementing a new cloud-based browsing tool, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

Landress told the publication that DISA rolled out the Cloud Based Internet Isolation (CBII) browsing technology to help teleworking employees fortify their security postures without needing to activate a virtual private network.

The CBII tool is designed to reroute traffic away from user devices to an isolated environment.

“When you’re in a government facility around your co-workers you’re held to a standard and your security strategy is always reinforced,” said Landress.

DISA is working with other federal agencies to address non-Department of Defense (DoD) specific threats that could still impact a remote workforce, according to the DISA official.

She cited other approaches that DISA is executing to address security risks including multifactor authentication, identity management and renewed analyst focus on internet- and cloud-based threats.