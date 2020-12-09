House Passes Reps. Will Hurd, Robin Kelly’s National AI Strategy

Rep. Will Hurd

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed Reps. Will Hurd (R-Texas) , two-time Wash100 Award recipient, and Robin Kelly’s (D-Ill.) legislation to pursue a national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy , FedScoop reported on Wednesday.

“With the passage of H. Res. 1250 the House of Representatives has said America will take advantage of technology before it takes advantage of us by putting our nation on the path to retain an edge in AI and secure the next 70 years of American-led international prosperity and security,” said Hurd.

The bipartisan strategy was developed with the input of stakeholders and the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) to ensure that the nation retains global leadership in responsible AI innovation. The Hurd-Kelly legislation identifies four pillars to guide the strategy: Workforce Development, National Security, Research and Development and Ethical Use.

“This resolution clearly articulates U.S. priorities for a U.S. National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,” said Kelly. “If we are to meet the challenges of tomorrow, the U.S. must begin investing now in our workforce, education, research and development, and national security to ensure that this technology will positively benefit society.”

Since 2018, Hurd and Kelly have worked together to create the national AI strategy. With the recent passing of the resolution, it will progress the nation’s ability to meet the challenges of the digital future.