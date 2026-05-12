NASA is seeking industry input on spacecraft processing and launch integration work.

The SPOC On-Ramp effort covers launch prep activities, including facilities, supplies and services.

Proposals for the NASA contract opportunity are due June 10.

NASA has released a solicitation for the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract, or SPOC, On-Ramp program , which supports spacecraft prelaunch processing and launch integration activities at the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA’s SPOC program highlights the increasing demand for innovative space capabilities and operational readiness. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will feature key discussions on the future of air and space technologies from top government and industry leaders. Sign up now.

What Does the SPOC On-Ramp Contract Cover?

According to a solicitation notice published Monday on SAM.gov, the selected company will conduct planning and provide furnished facilities, commodities and supplies required for spacecraft customers and launch service contractors to carry out prelaunch processing and spacecraft integration activities. The contract also covers services such as propellant loading, spin balancing, launch vehicle integration operations, fairing installation and transportation of completed spacecraft stacks to the launch pad.

What Are the Technical Requirements of the Contract?

Technical requirements include cleanroom environments, environmental monitoring, backup power and HVAC systems, communications and data infrastructure, radio frequency and telemetry support, as well as safety and maintenance compliance with federal, state and industry standards. Contractors must also ensure uninterrupted, secure network connectivity throughout processing and launch activities.

Interested vendors have until June 10 to submit their proposals for the SPOC On-Ramp solicitation.