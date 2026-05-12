The Air Force CIO office folded the Defense Business Systems organization into its operations.

Julianne LeFevre’s team is moving to SAF/CN to support innovation and mission data modernization.

Explore Air Force and Space Force modernization priorities at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30.

The Department of the Air Force Chief Information Officer has officially integrated the Defense Business Systems organization into its office. The DAF CIO announced the move through a LinkedIn post published Monday.

The DAF CIO’s move to integrate the Defense Business System organization marks another step in advancing digital modernization across the Air Force and Space Force. Hear how leaders are approaching transformation, emerging technologies and mission readiness at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Secure your spot now.

What Is the Goal of the Integration?

The transition moves the specialized team, led by Julianne LeFevre , from the Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, or SAF/AA, to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration, or SAF/CN. The integration is intended to strengthen defense business systems, accelerate innovation and support the department’s evolving technology infrastructure needs while advancing initiatives aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing data accessibility for mission-critical activities.

How Does the Integration Support Broader DAF CIO Modernization Efforts?

The move aligns with broader DAF CIO efforts to strengthen enterprise IT governance, cybersecurity and digital modernization initiatives across the Air Force and Space Force. In March 2025, the DAF CIO office, then headed by two-time Wash100 Award winner Venice Goodwine , worked with the Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center to enhance oversight of IT investment priorities and enterprise governance processes.

The integration also follows recent leadership and cybersecurity modernization efforts within the DAF CIO office. Earlier this year, Col. Becky Beers was named acting chief information security officer to supporting initiatives focused on network resilience, zero trust and enterprise cybersecurity modernization.