Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, Army deputy chief of staff, G-6. Rey said the DMUC phaseout aligns with the Army's modernization plans
Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, Army deputy chief of staff, G-6, said the Army's transition from Department of War Mobility Unclassified Capability is a "necessary modernization step" to the service's transformation.
Photo: U.S. Army
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Army Tells Personnel to Return DMUC Devices as It Shifts to New Mobility Program

3 mins read
  • The Army said DMUC support will end on May 30
  • DMUC began rollout in 2014 to provide a secure mobile environment for defense personnel
  • The phase out of DMUC marks the service’s shift to the Army Mobility Program

The U.S. Army is directing personnel to return Department of War Mobility Unclassified Capability, also known as DMUC, devices ahead of the service’s transition to the Army Mobility Program, or AMP.

Army Tells Personnel to Return DMUC Devices as It Shifts to New Mobility Program

Rey is expected to provide more information about the Army Mobility Program and other service modernization initiatives during his keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Register here to secure your seat.

Why Is the Army Phasing Out DMUC?

The Army said Monday that support for all DMUC devices will cease on May 30. The Defense Information Systems Agency already issued an advisory that introduced a new mobile device management approach incompatible with the Army 365 environment, forcing the service to end the DMUC program.

To maintain secure connectivity, the Army is urging commands to disenroll government-furnished mobile devices from the DMUC program and turn them in before the end of the month.

“The DMUC program transition is a necessary modernization step in our ongoing transformation efforts,” Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, Army deputy chief of staff, G-6, stated.

DMUC, which began its rollout in 2014, was designed to provide a secure mobile environment for DOW personnel to meet changing security requirements and incorporate new advancements in technology.

The program supported iPhones, iPads, Samsung tablets, BlackBerry phones and Motorola devices.

What Is the Army Mobility Program?

According to Rey, AMP will provide personnel with flexible, secure and user-friendly mobile access. The program is also intended to reduce the need for personnel to carry separate government-issued devices, he added.

The preferred connectivity option under the program is a bring-your-own-device, or BYOD, approach that allows personnel to use personal devices for official work through secure applications such as Hypori and Mobile Application Management. The applications create encrypted and isolated environments for government activities.

Personnel who need a dedicated government-furnished equipment may still retain or receive devices if approved by senior leadership. 

AMP currently supports Apple’s iOS. All personnel who use Android phones or other platforms are requested to coordinate with their S6/TCO.

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