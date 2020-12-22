NVTC Recognizes Siemens Gov’t Technologies for Tech Capabilities; Tina Dolph Quoted

Tina Dolph President

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) has selected Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) for its 100 most innovative technology companies in 2020, the company reported on Tuesday. The council also selected Tina Dolph , president and CEO of SGT and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, as a NVTC Tech 100 Executive.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this recognition from NVTC. I am very proud of our SGT and Siemens teams that do mission critical work for our government customers each day,” said Dolph.

SGT was recognized for its innovation across the technology sector. The company has supported the government contracting (GovCon) and federal sectors throughout the year. SGT has supported its customer base with its portfolio across smart infrastructure, energy and digital transformation technologies.

For example, SGT partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers and Haugland Energy to support the conversion of a convention center to a fully functioning medical center to combat COVID-19.

Through Siemens’ Digital Industries Xcelerator portfolio, the company has also supported the U.S. Air Force and Navy . SGT has provided digitalization expertise to the service branches, advising them on how to effectively manage the technical and manufacturing data produced by prime contractors.

In addition, SGT has worked with government customers to optimize their operations through digital twins. The company’s support has enabled customers to gain efficiencies and insights, and advance maintenance and sustainment activities.

“This year has presented so many challenges, but through it all, our team hasn’t wavered in their grit and resolve to help our government customers fulfill their missions of national consequence,” Dolph added.