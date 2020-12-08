Unanet

Space Development Agency Envisions New Continuous Market for Satellite Procurement; Derek Tournear Quoted

Nichols Martin December 8, 2020 News, Technology

Derek Tournear Director Space Development Agency

The Space Development Agency (SDA) seeks to establish a stable, continuous satellite technology market that would remain ongoing regardless of specific programs, DoD News reported Monday. 

SDA needs industry's help to establish the National Defense Space Architecture, an architecture of satellites that would collect and transmit targeting and location data for military operations

Derek Tournear, SDA director, said the government-industry effort may create a new, constant satellite market to achieve this goal.

Tournear said virtually at Via Satellite's MilSatCom Digital Week that he needs industry to internally develop products in line with a plan to add hundreds of satellites to the architecture every other year.

