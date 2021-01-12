DoD Increases 5G Testing with New Competition; Michael Kratsios Quoted

Michael Kratsios DoD

The Department of Defense (DoD) has introduced a new competition to build open “ 5G protocol stack software ,” a core component for using the physical network hardware, which is currently being tested by the department, FedScoop reported on Tuesday.

DoD’s competition will work to build out software and endpoints that will use the 5G wireless telecommunications capabilities. The competition will collaborate with the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), and consider comments from industry on how to run the competition.

The competition will also expand DoD’s partnerships with private sector companies. In addition, the department recently announced its 5G implementation plan . The plan has outlined DoD’s strategy for advancing 5G technology and applications, as well as securing 5G capabilities.

“With these testbeds, the Department of Defense is at the forefront of cutting-edge 5G research that will strengthen America’s warfighting capabilities and accelerate advancements in commercial 5G technologies,” said Michael Kratsios , DoD acting head of research and engineering and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Potomac Officers Club recently hosted its 5G Summit , featuring Dr. Joe Evans of DoD, on Jan. 7th. During the summit, notable federal and industry leaders discussed emerging programs, priorities and challenges within the integration process of the new 5G framework.

