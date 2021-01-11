Unanet

Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey: Army to Lead Government-Industry Test for Counter-Small UAS Tech

Nichols Martin January 11, 2021 News, Technology

Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey: Army to Lead Government-Industry Test for Counter-Small UAS Tech
Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey Director JCO

Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey, director of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, (JCO) said the U.S. Army will conduct the first government-industry testing event for counter-sUAS technologies in April, Defense News reported Friday.

The service's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office will host the testing alongside the U.S. Air Force, Gainey said Friday at a virtual event held by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The event will take place during April's first week and represents the defense industry's first opportunity to demonstrate counter-sUAS technology for the Department of Defense (DoD).

JCO has already identified temporary counter-UAS systems to be demonstrated under the program. One of these is the U.S. Marine Corps' Light Mobile Air Defense Integrated System for mounted or mobile use.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

CISA

CISA Reports Advanced Persistent Threat in Compromised Cloud Platforms

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has discovered the occurrence of an advanced persistent threat in cloud environments after the event of a system compromise. CISA said Friday that it detected an APT actor that accessed cloud resources via compromised Microsoft 365 applications and additional credentials. Concerned network administrators may view CISA's alert report on the matter for more countermeasures and information regarding the APT threats.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved