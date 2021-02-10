Christopher Barnhurst Named DISA Executive Deputy Director

Christopher Barnhurst Executive Deputy Director DISA

Christopher Barnhurst, formerly chief financial officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), has succeeded Anthony Montemarano as executive deputy director at the agency. Barnhurst will help DISA address potential issues and drive the implementation of perimeter, boundary and endpoint cybersecurity capabilities under his new role, the agency said Tuesday.

He will also assist the agency in performing a mission analysis and optimizing its capabilities as an enterprise information technology and combat support provider. Barnhurst previously held the roles of deputy chief financial officer and principal adviser to the comptroller for planning, programming, budgeting and execution at DISA.

"The CFO position further prepared me for the role of executive deputy director in the sense that it is one of the few positions in the agency that has total visibility across all centers and programs," said Barnhurst.

As DISA’s chief financial officer and comptroller, during which time he provided oversight for executing an $11 budget. The senior executive service member also supervised the creation of a revised pricing scheme for DISA’s network services.

"We will also need to be hyper-focused on data management – both how we use the data we generate to inform strategic and operational decisions, and how we contribute to the execution of the department’s over-arching data strategy outlined by DoD CIO," Barnhurst added.

Montemarano departed from his role at DISA in December.