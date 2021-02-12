DLA Deploys Bot to Manage Lease, Purchase Requests; Terra Nguyen Quoted

Defense Logistics Agency

The Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations' equipment management solutions team rolled out a bot in Dec. 2020 to handle various lease and purchase requests.

The bot processes requests from more than 53,000 devices used by DLA personnel, government and military customers, the agency said Thursday. DLA noted it has billed over $1.5 million since the bot's deployment.

"Thanks to the integration of the bot, our EMS billing specialists have additional time to communicate with customers, research other billing issues and concentrate on additional work-related tasking," said Terra Nguyen, EMS division chief at DLA.

The agency has fielded 109 bots since 2018, with 86 of them not requiring human intervention.

DLA also used robotic process automation bots to remove sensitive information from Freedom of Information Office (FOIA) solicitations, gather supplier notes and comments, validate COVID-19 post-award requests and submit reports to contracting officials.