Unanet

DLA Deploys Bot to Manage Lease, Purchase Requests; Terra Nguyen Quoted

Matthew Nelson February 12, 2021 News, Technology

DLA Deploys Bot to Manage Lease, Purchase Requests; Terra Nguyen Quoted
Defense Logistics Agency

The Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations' equipment management solutions team rolled out a bot in Dec. 2020 to handle various lease and purchase requests.

The bot processes requests from more than 53,000 devices used by DLA personnel, government and military customers, the agency said Thursday. DLA noted it has billed over $1.5 million since the bot's deployment.

"Thanks to the integration of the bot, our EMS billing specialists have additional time to communicate with customers, research other billing issues and concentrate on additional work-related tasking," said Terra Nguyen, EMS division chief at DLA.

The agency has fielded 109 bots since 2018, with 86 of them not requiring human intervention.

DLA also used robotic process automation bots to remove sensitive information from Freedom of Information Office (FOIA) solicitations, gather supplier notes and comments, validate COVID-19 post-award requests and submit reports to contracting officials. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jim McCarthy

NIST Releases Finalized PNT Service Cybersecurity Guidance; Jim McCarthy Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published the final version of a document to guide the cybersecurity of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services. NIST said Thursday its document titled “Foundational PNT Profile: Applying the Cybersecurity Framework for the Responsible Use of PNT Services” builds on input from the public on PNT data use.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved