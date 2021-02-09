Dyncorp Wins NAWCAD IDIQ Contract to Provide Aircraft Services; Joe Dunaway Quoted

Aircraft Services

Dyncorp International (DI) has been awarded a $32.5 million firm-fixed price, cost reimbursable Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Patuxent River, Md., to continue to provide organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance and logistics services .

“We’ve held this contract since 2015 and are excited to continue our work to help train the Navy warfighter at Fallon,” said Joe Dunaway, president of DynAviation . Under the contract, DI team members will deliver maintenance and logistics services to in support aircraft fleets, including the F/A-18A-F, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B and E-2C.

DI will support daily training missions with the F-16 Viper, F-18 Hornet and Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2C Hawkeye and the MH-60S Seahawk. The company will also conduct scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on over 40 individual aircrafts.

Work will be performed at the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) in Fallon, Nev. The contract begins Feb. 1, 2021 and is expected to be completed in September 2021. NAWDC at Naval Air Station Fallon supports naval aviation training and tactics development.

In Nov. 2020, Amentum acquired DI to accelerate Amentum’s growth into key new markets such as aviation support services, contractor logistics support, intelligence solutions and training. The combined companies are delivering enhanced capabilities for their customers, including a full suite of logistics and aviation services to support critical missions.