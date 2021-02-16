Federal CDO Council Highlights Data Initiatives in New Report; Ted Kaouk Quoted

Ted Kaouk Chair Federal CDO Council

The Federal Chief Data Officers Council (CDO Council) has released its first congressional report detailing plans for data initiatives under its six working groups, FedScoop reported Friday.

The Federal CDO Council provided information on the initial subgroups with focus areas such as operations, data skills, data sharing, COVID-19 information, small agencies and Chief Financial Officers Act agencies.

Projects detailed in the report to Congress and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) include an interagency dashboard to support decision-making, an approach to public comments analysis and a training program for data skills.

“By delivering data and analytics solutions to our leaders and field employees, we can have a major impact on how federal agencies more efficiently and effectively serve the public,” wrote Ted Kaouk, chair of the council and CDO of the Department of Agriculture, in the report.

The council meets monthly to discuss best practices for governmentwide data management in addition to identifying key data technologies and collaborating with interagency counterparts to help achieve goals for evidence-based policymaking under the Federal Data Strategy.