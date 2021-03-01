CGI Establishes New Delivery Center to Provide High-Quality IT Services for Knoxville; David Henderson Quoted

CGI

CGI has created a new information technology (IT) delivery center in Knoxville, Tenn., the company reported on Feb. 26th. The delivery center will create approximately 300 jobs and provide engaging opportunities for local educators, students and professionals.

“After a competitive and wide-ranging search, CGI selected Knoxville based on several factors – most notable access to talent and a strong culture of innovation within the Knoxville area and the state of Tennessee,” said David Henderson, CGI president of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations.

CGI’s new delivery center will help the company’s commercial and government clients gain access to high-quality IT services. Simultaneously, CGI will spur regional economic development in communities with quality workforces and pro-partnership state and local governments.

Knoxville was selected as CGI’s eighth delivery center after a two-year search. CGI will begin the hiring process for the center in March 2021 and will seek job candidates with experience in business analytics, software development and other technology related skills.

CGI and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT) will work together to establish the IT delivery center. CGI will also work with UT to create an IT talent pipeline in the Knoxville area. Two of the planned programs include internships and real-world capstone projects, engaging UT’s research partners and CGI.

"We are fortunate as a state to have a network of partnerships with institutions like the University of Tennessee that assist with advancing and building the talent pipeline these companies need,” said the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development commissioner Bob Rolfe said.

The company’s professionals possess a strong reputation for supporting their communities, including volunteering with local charitable organizations or providing their IT resources and talent to regional issues. They often assist families, military veterans and underrepresented professionals in the STEM fields.

“We appreciate CGI for choosing Tennessee for its eighth U.S. IT delivery center and look forward to seeing the impact the company will make on the region in the years to come,” Rolfe concluded.