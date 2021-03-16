VA Names Five Leadership Appointees

Department of Veterans Affairs

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has appointed Melissa Bryant, Tanya Bradsher, Michael Parrish, Chriz Diaz and Shawn Turner to assume leadership positions with the VA.

Bryant, a senior adviser at VA's Office of Public Affairs, has elevated to the role of deputy assistant secretary, the department said Monday. She held leadership roles at the U.S. Military Academy, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Army's intelligence unit and served as a chief policy officer for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Bradsher, former special assistant to the president and senior director for partnerships and global engagements, will serve as chief of staff at VA. She spent time at the Defense Health Agency (DHA) as chief of communications and served at the U.S. Army for two decades.

Parrish will bring over 35 years of senior leadership experience in the government and military to his new role as principal executive director at VA's Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction. He spent time at the U.S. Military Academy and assumed leadership positions at several General Electric subsidiaries.

Diaz will assume the roles of deputy chief of staff and liaison for the White House. He carried out duties as acting chief of staff at VA and is the founder of Action Tank, an organization that seeks to address the issues of the veteran community.

Turner, a former CNN analyst for national security, will take the position of senior adviser for strategic engagement. The 21-year veteran served as deputy press secretary for national security at the White House and worked at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as a communications director.