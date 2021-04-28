Chenega Corp. Subsidiary Receives $27M Contract to Provide Security and Access Control Services for U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll/ Reagan Test Site; Bradley Naylor Quoted

Chenega Corp.

Chenega Global Protection, a subsidiary of Chenega Corp., has been awarded a potential five year, $27 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide Security and Access Control services for the U.S. Army’s Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll (USAG-KA)/ Reagan test site, Chenega Corp. announced on Wednesday.

“This exciting award is a culmination of Chenega’s distinguished record of providing force protection services to our nation’s Ballistic Missile Defense System sites across the globe since 2006,” said Bradley Naylor, president of Chenega Global Protection.

Under the Security and Access Control contract, the subsidiary will provide armed security services, access control and administration, explosive and drug detector dog teams, maritime operations, and Mission Operations support for the test facility.

“We’re especially proud of the forward-deployed members of the Chenega team who continue to contribute to the security and safety of our nation’s uniformed servicemen and women,” Naylor added. “We look forward to many years of supporting the mission and workforce of USAG-KA as well as the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) community.”

About Chenega Corporation

Chenega Corporation has the dual mission to succeed in business to create financial resources for distribution to shareholders, and create and support comprehensive cultural and societal programs and community activities to assist its shareholders, descendants and family members in their journey to economic and social self-determination and self-sufficiency.