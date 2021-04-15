Unanet

DOD to Adopt DISA-Made Access Management Tool; David McKeown Quoted

Nichols Martin April 15, 2021 News, Technology

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has developed a tool the military intends to use for securely handling credentials and network access. Financial management teams at the Department of Defense (DOD) will be the first to use the new identity, credentialing and access management (ICAM) tool.

David McKeown, DOD's senior information security officer (SISO), said the technology is part of DOD's wider zero-trust cybersecurity implementation. McKeown told the Senate that the ICAM tool's implementation must apply department-wide.

DISA developed ICAM based on input submitted by industry entities. McKeown, who holds over three decades of DOD experience, concurrently serves as the department's SISO and deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity.

